Gabby Thomas reveals surprisingly bad fitness test score from vacation gym
Gabby Thomas is enjoying her vacation, but took time away from her relaxation to get a workout in.
The three-time Olympic gold medalist in track and field is in tip-top shape even if she eats the spiciest Nashville hot chicken sandwiches or chugs offseason calorie-bomb treats.
The 27-year-old star traveled to the Maldives with longtime boyfriend Spencer McManes. Thomas has shared their amazing trip and given us a rare glimpse into the couple’s relationship, while rocking her breathtaking bikini body in the pool of their insane ocean view villa.
But with all the fun, the athlete couldn’t stay out of the gym, posting workout selfies flexing her abs in her sports bra and leggings. She also shared how she took a unique biomechanics fitness test on a machine called the D-Wall at the resort’s wellness center.
Thomas went through a series of tests of her movements and she revealed the results, which were shocking.
A 70 Fit Index score? How does an elite Olympic sprinter like Thomas only score a 70?! She said, “keep in mind I did not warm up lol.” Even if she was asleep she should score higher than that. Strength in the lower limbs at 66? She has gold medalist legs. Her upper limbs endurance and strength scored very low at 40 and 44 respectively. You don’t need your upper limbs as much in sprinting, but still. And Thomas scored in the 60s for her balance and mobility. Truly shocking.
If the D-Wall is actually working correctly the rest of us would be absolutely crushed by this machine. What do you have to do to be in the 80s+?
According to the company’s website, “D-WALL makes it possible to qualitatively and quantitatively analyze movement in real time according to precise parameters, for an objective and scientific evaluation.”
You have to inquire to get a price for one. While it certainly looks cool, it would be nice to hear an expert explain why Thomas scored what she did. Also to shed light on what are “average” scores.
Regardless of the score, Thomas then flexed another perfect meal: a pizza by the beach.
She’s earned it. She doesn’t need a machine to tell her if she has great fitness or not — she’s got three golds to do that.
