Nikki Bella stuns in fire red leather corset fit for WWE Netflix debut

WWE Superstar Nikki Bella, whose real name is Nikki Garcia, turned heads on the red carpet of WWE Raw's Netflix debut.

Josh Sanchez

Nikki Bella during the Royal Rumble The Dome at America's Center.
Nikki Bella during the Royal Rumble The Dome at America's Center. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

WWE made its highly-anticipated debut on Netflix with Monday Night Raw on January 6, and all of the stars turned out for the big event.

One superstar who pulled up to the show was former WWE Superstar Nikki Bella, whose real name is Nikki Garcia.

And she came through with an epic look.

Nikki turned up on the red carpet in an all-red leather fit that turned heads with a stunning corset top. She shared multiple stories of the look on Instagram.

Nikki Bella, WWE, Netflix, Monday Night Raw
Nikki Bella/Instagram

Bella was clearly feeling the look and shared a video after getting all fitted up for the event.

Los Angeles-based makeup artist @honeybeileen originally posted the look on her social media accounts with the musical offerings of Kendrick Lamar's hit song "squabble up."

Nikki Bella, Nikki Garcia, WWE, Netflix, Monday Night Raw
@honeybeileen/Instagram

Nikki Bella, Nikki Garcia, WWE, Netflix, Monday Night Raw
@honeybeileen/Instagram

And she stayed busy throughout the night posing for photos backstage with Superstars like Chelsea Green, Sydney Zmrzel aka Maxxine, and Lyra Valkyria.

Nikki Bella, Nikki Garcia, WWE, Netflix, Monday Night Raw
Chelsea Green/Instagram
Nikki Bella, Nikki Garcia, WWE, Netflix, Monday Night Raw
Sydney Zmrzel/Instagram
Nikki Bella, Nikki Garcia, WWE, Netflix, Monday Night Raw
Lyra Valkyria/Instagram

It's safe to say it was a successful night for the WWE Universe and the fans will continue looking forward to what comes next.

WWE Monday Night Raw streams live every Monday night beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

