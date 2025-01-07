Nikki Bella stuns in fire red leather corset fit for WWE Netflix debut
WWE made its highly-anticipated debut on Netflix with Monday Night Raw on January 6, and all of the stars turned out for the big event.
One superstar who pulled up to the show was former WWE Superstar Nikki Bella, whose real name is Nikki Garcia.
And she came through with an epic look.
MORE: WWE's Rhea Ripley twerking goes viral, hilariously reacts to nickname
Nikki turned up on the red carpet in an all-red leather fit that turned heads with a stunning corset top. She shared multiple stories of the look on Instagram.
Bella was clearly feeling the look and shared a video after getting all fitted up for the event.
MORE: Randy Orton's wife Kim steals Christmas spotlight twerking at holiday party
Los Angeles-based makeup artist @honeybeileen originally posted the look on her social media accounts with the musical offerings of Kendrick Lamar's hit song "squabble up."
MORE: Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan break the internet with 'freaky' pin
And she stayed busy throughout the night posing for photos backstage with Superstars like Chelsea Green, Sydney Zmrzel aka Maxxine, and Lyra Valkyria.
It's safe to say it was a successful night for the WWE Universe and the fans will continue looking forward to what comes next.
WWE Monday Night Raw streams live every Monday night beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
First Lady smokin’: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal rocks shoestring tank in all-black fit
WAG roar: Dan Campbell’s wife Holly stun in unique black fit at Lions-Vikings game
No. 1 Dunne: Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz’s gold LSU cowgirl fit, superfan antics win meet
Pure class: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stuns in elegant low-cut dress
New shade of purple: WNBA star Cameron Brink wows in Unrivaled Lunar Owls uni