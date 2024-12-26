Randy Orton's wife Kim steals Christmas spotlight twerking at holiday party
WWE superstar Randy Orton is used to the spotlight, but for Christmas, it was his wife Kim's turn to be front and center.
Kim Orton shared a video of the family's annual holiday party with everyone smiling, dancing, and having a good time. It is the holiday, after all, so the spirits were high.
Orton's wife then took things to the next level and stole the show when she broke out some hilarious twerking.
The video was captioned, "When the Christmas Spirits hit a little too hard..."
When everything calmed down, it was time for more traditional Christmas moments.
Kim stunned in a sparkly minidress alongside Orton, who decided to keep things casual in a red sweatshirt and black puffer vest.
The big family also came together for an extended family photo with the five children.
Randy and Kim Orton, who were married in 2015, have one child together, Brooklyn Rose. Kim has three sons, Michael, Robbie, and Anthony, from her previous relationship, while Orton has a daughter, Alanna Marie, from his previous marriage.
"The Viper" is currently sidelined with a cervical cord neurapraxia after taking a brutal piledriver from Kevin Owens, but the spirits are still high.
