Shohei Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has unique look among Dodgers WAGs all-black fits
The Los Angeles Dodgers dominated Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series vs. the Cincinnati Reds. Shohei Ohtani was the star in “Showtime” mode with two home runs including getting things started in the first inning. His wife Mamiko was a star as well with the other Dodgers WAGs. Game 2 for her was no different, but she stood out for a different reason this time.
Ohtani is making that 10-year, $700 million contract look like a steal and trying to help the defending World Series champs repeat. After a 55 home run season in 2025 and returning to the mound, Ohtani and the Dodgers are primed for another postseason run.
While Ohtani was a hit last season, his wife Mamiko Tanaka was as well, and started this season with an amazing gift for the team on their trip to Japan to open the season. She also was a hit for this year’s MLB All-Star game in her orange creamsicle dress.
In April, Shohei and Mamiko welcomed their first child with daughter Mia with a heartfelt note and adorable pictures.
Mamiko made her postseason return in Game 1 vs. the Reds posing with all the other Dodgers WAGs in a sleeveless look. She’d return for Game 2 with the girls, but chose to go with a different look with the rest in black — she certainly stood out.
Her unique look was definitely a winner.
Mamiko hopes Ohtani has a unique performance again and the Dodgers close out the Wild Card series and move onto the next round.
