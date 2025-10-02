Shohei Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has unique look among Dodgers WAGs all-black fits

The Athlete Lifestyle logo

The wife of the MVP was back for Game 2 of the Wild Card round vs. the Reds with a unique look.

Matt Ryan

National League designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) of the Los Angeles Dodgers and wife Mamiko Tanaka pose for a photo on the red carpet before the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park.
National League designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) of the Los Angeles Dodgers and wife Mamiko Tanaka pose for a photo on the red carpet before the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers dominated Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series vs. the Cincinnati Reds. Shohei Ohtani was the star in “Showtime” mode with two home runs including getting things started in the first inning. His wife Mamiko was a star as well with the other Dodgers WAGs. Game 2 for her was no different, but she stood out for a different reason this time.

Ohtani is making that 10-year, $700 million contract look like a steal and trying to help the defending World Series champs repeat. After a 55 home run season in 2025 and returning to the mound, Ohtani and the Dodgers are primed for another postseason run.

Ohtan
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) gestures towards fans after scoring a homer in the first inning of the MLB National League Wild Card Game 1. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

RELATED: Shohei Ohtani's rarely-seen wife Mamiko Tanaka is 'absolute baller' in her own right

While Ohtani was a hit last season, his wife Mamiko Tanaka was as well, and started this season with an amazing gift for the team on their trip to Japan to open the season. She also was a hit for this year’s MLB All-Star game in her orange creamsicle dress.

Mamiko Tanaka, Chelsea Freeman, and Brianna Betts
Mamiko Tanaka, Chelsea Freeman, and Brianna Betts before Game 3 of the World Series / Brianna Betts/Instagram

In April, Shohei and Mamiko welcomed their first child with daughter Mia with a heartfelt note and adorable pictures.

Mamiko made her postseason return in Game 1 vs. the Reds posing with all the other Dodgers WAGs in a sleeveless look. She’d return for Game 2 with the girls, but chose to go with a different look with the rest in black — she certainly stood out.

RELATED: Shohei Ohtani posts most adorable photo with new baby, wife Mamiko

Her unique look was definitely a winner.

Mamiko hopes Ohtani has a unique performance again and the Dodgers close out the Wild Card series and move onto the next round.

Shohei and Mamik
Angeles Dodger Shohei Ohtani, wife Mamiko Tanaka and dog Decoy arrive at Dodger Stadium for the teamís World Series Championship celebration. / Sandy Hooper-USA TODAY via Imagn Images

