Oklahoma’s Danny Stutsman wears ultimate Texas disrespect fit for Red River Rivalry
It’s Red River Rivalry day, and these players want all the smoke. Today, the Texas Longhorns will face the Oklahoma Sooners at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas — and some of them came dressed for the occasion.
RELATED: Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, and Joscelyn Roberson channel Beyoncé with Texas-style fits
In a video captured by sports personality Colby Daniels, Sooners linebacker Danny Stutsman walks into the stadium with pure confidence. He is rocking a cream-colored suit with a white shirt and a black tie — and a rather self-explanatory accessory.
Around Stutsman’s neck is a necklace with an upside-down Longhorn charm.
Though Stutsman didn’t outwardly say anything, this is the visual equivalent to what Texans calls “fighting words,” and while the Sooners may be on somewhat of a hot streak this season, Stutsman my find himself eating his words later.
Some Texas fans had some fighting words of their own in the post’s reply section, saying Stutsman “sealed his teams [sic] fate” and poking fun at him as he “spent a bag” on the Longhorns logo.
Both the Longhorns and the Sooners have had promising seasons this fall. The Sooners are currently 4-1 and the Longhorns are 5-0, not having lost a game all season. So today’s game is going to make for a fun watch.
And for Stutsman — as they say in Texas — bless your heart.
