Christian McCaffrey’s wife wears knee-high stockings as seductive Dorothy from Oz
Christian McCaffrey hasn’t played yet this NFL season, but his new wife Olivia Culpo just scored a win for Halloween.
The All-Pro San Francisco 49ers running back who is battling bilateral Achilles tendinitis traded in his Superman cape for a costume made of tin, while Culpo went to the Oz in a naughty way.
McCaffrey and the SI Swimsuit model Culpo just tied the knot in June and spent their first Halloween as a married couple at the team’s party as Wizard of Oz characters. McCaffrey was Tin Man and Culpo was a seductive Dorthy. Culpo captioned the posts, “We’re off to see the wizard ⭐🛣️.”
RELATED: Jacked George Kittle is massive Mandalorian beside petite Princess Leia wife Claire
Culpo definitely stood out with the other WAGs as well — although that’s an amazing group.
Fans had jokes like McCaffrey “needs to oil up the Achilles,” but overall all the talk was Culpo’s look.
RELATED: NFL WAG Kristin Juszczyk makes 'My Cousin Vinny' fans forget Marisa Tomei
Culpo certainly knows how to pose for pictures and the 32-year-old beauty has quite the makeup routine, as her now husband hilariously narrated.
Culpo and McCaffrey have been dating since 2019, and married on June 29 in Culpo’s home state of Rhode Island in a spectacular wedding extravaganza filled with all kinds of festivities.
While McCaffrey isn’t playing, his wife at least was a big winner this week.
