Christian McCaffrey, Olivia Culpo’s $14.5 million George Clooney mansion
Christian McCaffrey has yet to play this season for the San Francisco 49ers, but at least he gets to recover in luxury at his baller home he and his new wife Olivia Culpo purchased from the actor George Clooney.
The 49ers running back McCaffrey, 28, and the SI Swimsuit model Culpo, 32, just tied the knot in June. Since then Culpo has been seen recently foraging outside in her lingerie, and then dressing up as a naughty Dorthy from Wizard of Oz (McCaffrey was Tin Man).
The All-Pro McCaffrey is set to make over $62 million over the next four years with the 49ers, and has amassed over $80 million so far from his playing contracts. Culpo herself has a net worth of about $9 million.
RELATED: Pat McAfee’s baller 12-acre Indianapolis mansion is as big as his personality
Together they can afford a fantastic lifestyle, and in September they bought a sick Los Angeles mansion from the megastar actor Clooney. The 7000-square-foot house is on 3.1 acres of secluded land and features six bedrooms and bathrooms, a pool, a tennis court, and guest houses. Take a look at it here (scroll through).
Culpo also owns a $3.5 million “sanctuary” in Encino, California. McCaffrey sold his North Carolina properties from when he was with the Carolina Panthers.
RELATED: Nick Saban’s giant Alabama mansion cost him ‘only’ $3 million
To have 3.1 acres in the Los Angeles market is pretty insane given how scarce and valuable land is. There’s a reason why that property was $14.5 million.
Clooney bought the property for $2.2 million back in 1995 from musician Stevie Nicks. In this real estate market, Culpo and McCaffrey will likely make good money if they choose to sell it.
That house looks like the perfect relaxation spot for McCaffrey to recover and hopefully get back on the field soon.
