6-foot Caitlin Clark towers over gymnast Jordan Chiles after Fever beat Wings
The Indiana Fever took on the Dallas Wings for the third time this season on August 1. While fans were excited to see Fever star Caitlin Clark, the 2024 No. 1 overall pick, go up against the Wings rookie Paige Bueckers, the 2025 No. overall pick, Clark did not play.
The league's 2024 Rookie of the Year missed her sixth consecutive game due to a right-groin injury on Friday. However, the Fever continue to power on without their superstar guard, notching their fourth-consecutive win against Dallas.
After Indiana defeated the Wings 88-78 at the American Airlines Center, Clark met up with Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles.
During the matchup, Clark supported her team from the sidlines, arguing calls alongside Fever head coach Stephanie White. As for Chiles, the two-time Olympian showed off her support for her hometown Wings while sitting court side.
She had a front-row seat as Bueckers recorded 22 points, extending the rookie's WNBA record for starting her career with 23 consecutive games with double-digit points.
Fans Loved Seeing Caitlin Clark & Jordan Chiles' Interaction After the Fever-Wings Game
Despite cheering for the opposite team, Clark happily met up with Chiles after the game. The Fever's official Instagram account posted a photo of the duo where the 6-foot basketball phenom towered over the 4-foot-11 gymnast.
Fans immediately noticed that Chiles took off her hat before meeting Clark, which the Fever star hilariously called her out for in the video the team shared.
One fan commented on Instagram, "Damn CC tall!" Another person gushed, "Two legends in their own right, respect them both tremendously 🥹."
