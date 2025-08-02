The Athlete Lifestyle logo

6-foot Caitlin Clark towers over gymnast Jordan Chiles after Fever beat Wings

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark meets Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles for the first time in Dallas.

Emily Bicks

Aug 1, 2025: Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) gives a thumbs up against the Dallas Wings at the American Airlines Center. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Aug 1, 2025: Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) gives a thumbs up against the Dallas Wings at the American Airlines Center. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Indiana Fever took on the Dallas Wings for the third time this season on August 1. While fans were excited to see Fever star Caitlin Clark, the 2024 No. 1 overall pick, go up against the Wings rookie Paige Bueckers, the 2025 No. overall pick, Clark did not play.

The league's 2024 Rookie of the Year missed her sixth consecutive game due to a right-groin injury on Friday. However, the Fever continue to power on without their superstar guard, notching their fourth-consecutive win against Dallas.

After Indiana defeated the Wings 88-78 at the American Airlines Center, Clark met up with Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles.

Stephanie White, Caitlin Clark
Aug 1, 2025: Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White and guard Caitlin Clark (22) react to a cal against the Dallas Wings. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

During the matchup, Clark supported her team from the sidlines, arguing calls alongside Fever head coach Stephanie White. As for Chiles, the two-time Olympian showed off her support for her hometown Wings while sitting court side.

She had a front-row seat as Bueckers recorded 22 points, extending the rookie's WNBA record for starting her career with 23 consecutive games with double-digit points.

Jordan Chiles
@jordanchiles/Instagram

Fans Loved Seeing Caitlin Clark & Jordan Chiles' Interaction After the Fever-Wings Game

Despite cheering for the opposite team, Clark happily met up with Chiles after the game. The Fever's official Instagram account posted a photo of the duo where the 6-foot basketball phenom towered over the 4-foot-11 gymnast.

Fans immediately noticed that Chiles took off her hat before meeting Clark, which the Fever star hilariously called her out for in the video the team shared.

One fan commented on Instagram, "Damn CC tall!" Another person gushed, "Two legends in their own right, respect them both tremendously 🥹."

Emily Bicks
EMILY BICKS

Emily Bicks is a sports reporter with over a decade of experience in journalism. In addition to her work at The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, she covers the NFL for Heavy Sports. Her previous work includes founding an entertainment column for the New York Observer, writing for Refinery29, Variety, and Tribune Media.

