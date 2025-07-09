Jordan Chiles flexes new tattoo in superhero-worthy red dress for ‘Superman’ premiere
It seems like Jordan Chiles has been everywhere since the UCLA Bruins gymnastics season ended. She was on the red carpet of the Superman premiere in Hollywood with a superhero-worthy red dress.
The 24-year-old Chiles returned to college after winning a gold medal in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris and helped lead UCLA to national runner-ups while winning a natty on the uneven bars herself. She also showed her teammates she can rock a fit while making up a skirt out of a trash bag for a fun competition.
The winning looks continued since with her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit poses, and her side-by-side head-turning pictures with Livvy Dunne, and her next-level cowboy fit for a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles. She also hit up Fanatics Fest in New York in a custom Nike leather miniskirt, followed by a WNBA game in Las Vegas with a sick A’ja Wilson Aces hat.
On Tuesday night, it was off to the big Superman premiere where her red dress was the perfect look. She also flexed a new tattoo on her back shoulder. She wrote, “Y’all peep the new tat 👀“
She added ink after getting a new tattoo she flexed in her bikini a month ago;.
She certainly brought her fit superpowers with her at the TCL Chinese Theater.
Where will Chiles end up next and what will she be wearing?
