NFL reporter Taylor Rooks slays eye-catching look for Commanders at Packers
Taylor Rooks didn’t disappoint with her fit for the first Thursday Night Football game of the season on Amazon Prime. The sideline reporter certainly stood out at Lambeau Field.
The 33-year-old Rooks, who also works as an NBA reporter, had quite the offseason with a surprise wedding where she even brought together former Golden State Warriors teammates Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.
She recently did an interview with Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels where she made him an afterthought with her minidress.
For Thursday’s game with Daniels and the Commanders at the Green Bay Packers, Rooks had a moment with Daniels’ mom Regina Jackson as well.
Her lavender vest and pants look could definitely be seen from anywhere in the stadium. She said, “We’re back,” and dropped these amazing photos.
She was indeed back, in style.
Next week Rooks and the TNF crew will be in Buffalo for the Miami Dolphins at the Buffalo Bills. What will Rooks break out next at Highmark Stadium? No doubt she’ll bring it as she always does. Stay tuned.
