Paige Bueckers rocks wild purple jacket in NYC summer heat for Wings-Liberty

The Dallas Wings All-Star rookie may not have dressed for summer, but she certainly looked baller.

Matt Ryan

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) during the game between the Dallas Wings and the New York Liberty at College Park Center.
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) during the game between the Dallas Wings and the New York Liberty at College Park Center. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Paige Bueckers certainly didn’t dress for the New York City summer humidity on Tuesday, but she certainly looked like a baller for the Dallas Wings matchup in the Big Apple vs. the New York Liberty.

The 23-year-old Bueckers has been quite impressive her rookie season out of the national champion UConn Huskies, but also with her fit game. She just competed in her first All-Star game where she rocked a unique look for the game, and also crushed earlier on the orange carpet with the the look below.

Paige Buecker
Paige Bueckers arrives on the Orange Carpet to start the 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend at Indiana Convention Center. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

She also made a splash hard launching her relationship with her former Huskies teammate Azzi Fudd during All-Star weekend where the two were the “power couple.” She got some help getting ready from her girlfriend, too.

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd
Paige Bueckers/Instagram

Before Tuesday’s big Wings and Liberty game, Bueckers rocked a wild purple jacket upon her entrance in Brooklyn.

She’s got her official PB 5 Dallas Wings bag with her, too, to match her pants.

Entering Tuesday, Bueckers is averaging 18.5 points, 5.5 assists, and 3.9 rebounds and is a lock to win WNBA Rookie of the Year. She also showed she can compete at an All-Star level off the court.

Paige Bueckers
Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

