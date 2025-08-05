Paige Bueckers rocks wild purple jacket in NYC summer heat for Wings-Liberty
Paige Bueckers certainly didn’t dress for the New York City summer humidity on Tuesday, but she certainly looked like a baller for the Dallas Wings matchup in the Big Apple vs. the New York Liberty.
The 23-year-old Bueckers has been quite impressive her rookie season out of the national champion UConn Huskies, but also with her fit game. She just competed in her first All-Star game where she rocked a unique look for the game, and also crushed earlier on the orange carpet with the the look below.
RELATED: Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers crush duo locker room dance at WNBA All-Star Game
She also made a splash hard launching her relationship with her former Huskies teammate Azzi Fudd during All-Star weekend where the two were the “power couple.” She got some help getting ready from her girlfriend, too.
RELATED: Paige Bueckers can’t get enough of gf Azzi Fudd’s head-turning All-Star Game fit
Before Tuesday’s big Wings and Liberty game, Bueckers rocked a wild purple jacket upon her entrance in Brooklyn.
She’s got her official PB 5 Dallas Wings bag with her, too, to match her pants.
Entering Tuesday, Bueckers is averaging 18.5 points, 5.5 assists, and 3.9 rebounds and is a lock to win WNBA Rookie of the Year. She also showed she can compete at an All-Star level off the court.
