Wings’ Paige Bueckers crushes first All-Star game tunnel fit with her unique style
No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers showed up for her first WNBA All-Star game in style.
The Dallas Wings rookie has been the toast off the court by going official with girlfriend and former UConn Huskies teammate Azzi Fudd, who is in Indianapolis to root on Bueckers. The “power couple” was seen at the All-Star Friday night party following the skills competition and the 3-point contest.
The two helped lead the Huskies to their first championship since 2016 and have been inseparable since with Fudd attending the WNBA draft night while getting an extreme glam makeover, followed by a shiny black cocktail dress at Bueckers’ after-party. They were even seen holding hands at a road game in an adorable moment.
While Fudd has once again turned heads with her fit game like her crop top look, Bueckers showed off her unique style on the orange carpet on Thursday, and then this plaid stunner on All-Star Saturday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Bueckers is averaging 18.4 points, 5.5 assists, and 4.0 rebounds and is the clear favorite to win Rookie of the Year.
She certainly was a winner on All-Star night with her fit as she has been all week.
