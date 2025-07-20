Paige Bueckers can’t get enough of gf Azzi Fudd’s head-turning All-Star Game fit
Paige Bueckers had a blast at her first WNBA All-Star Game. She wasn’t the only one who stood out, though, as her girlfriend Azzi Fudd stole the show with her fit — and Bueckers certainly noticed.
The Dallas Wings No. 1 overall pick and Fudd helped lead the UConn Huskies to its first national championship since 2016 last season, and the two have been inseparable since with Fudd stealing Bueckers’ draft thunder with an unreal glam makeover.
RELATED: Azzi Fudd’s provocative WNBA All-Star Game fit raises eyebrows
After Bueckers hard launched their relationship over the All-Star break, the new “power couple” hit the parties in Indianapolis and had a blast.
Bueckers had her own fire look in her first All-Star tunnel fit, and even had some fun dancing in the locker room with Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese. She also took in the full experience of the game as the players had a good time.
RELATED: UConn’s Azzi Fudd shares exciting personal news dropping dramatic new look
Her former Huskies teammates came to see her along with Fudd, and she met up with them after the game where she couldn’t get enough of Fudd’s provocative fit, calling her “hot” several times.
Bueckers, who finished with six points and eight assists, would also pose with all the former Huskies All-Stars for an epic photo.
But it was all about her and Fudd.
