Paige Bueckers rocks NBA star’s sick new Nike sneakers during Wings at Liberty

The Dallas All-Star rookie wasn’t playing when it came to her shoe game for the big matchup.

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) looks to drive past New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud (9) in the third quarter at Barclays Center.
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) looks to drive past New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud (9) in the third quarter at Barclays Center. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Paige Bueckers showed up to the Dallas Wings game at the New York Liberty in a wild purple jacket. She one-upped that by wearing some unreal sneakers to match her uniform for the game.

The 23-year-old Bueckers has been the clear WNBA Rookie of the Year in her first pro season after leading the UConn Huskies to a national championship.

She’s also been a star off the court rocking unique styles like her All-Star game pregame look, and her viral dance with Chicago Sky star Angel Reese. Bueckers also blew up social media when she hard launched her relationship with former Huskies teammate Azzi Fudd.

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd
Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd During All-Star weekend. / Paige Bueckers/Instagram

Speaking of Fudd , she usually picks out Bueckers’ shoes for games like this one that fan’s thanked her for. On Tuesday night, Bueckers broke out Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker’s new show, the Nike Book 1 “Desert Nights” that perfectly matched the black Texas jerseys the team wore.

Bueckers would drop 21 points, eight rebounds, and four assists in a losing effort as the Liberty prevailed, 85-76.

She’s averaging 18.6 points, 5.4 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game for the 8-22 Wings.

Bueckers certainly looked amazing in a losing effort with those sweet shoes on.

Paige Buecker
Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

