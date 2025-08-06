Paige Bueckers rocks NBA star’s sick new Nike sneakers during Wings at Liberty
Paige Bueckers showed up to the Dallas Wings game at the New York Liberty in a wild purple jacket. She one-upped that by wearing some unreal sneakers to match her uniform for the game.
The 23-year-old Bueckers has been the clear WNBA Rookie of the Year in her first pro season after leading the UConn Huskies to a national championship.
She’s also been a star off the court rocking unique styles like her All-Star game pregame look, and her viral dance with Chicago Sky star Angel Reese. Bueckers also blew up social media when she hard launched her relationship with former Huskies teammate Azzi Fudd.
Speaking of Fudd , she usually picks out Bueckers’ shoes for games like this one that fan’s thanked her for. On Tuesday night, Bueckers broke out Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker’s new show, the Nike Book 1 “Desert Nights” that perfectly matched the black Texas jerseys the team wore.
Bueckers would drop 21 points, eight rebounds, and four assists in a losing effort as the Liberty prevailed, 85-76.
She’s averaging 18.6 points, 5.4 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game for the 8-22 Wings.
Bueckers certainly looked amazing in a losing effort with those sweet shoes on.
