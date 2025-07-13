Fans thank Azzi Fudd for Paige Bueckers’ fire Nike sneakers in Caitlin Clark matchup
While Sunday’s Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings matchup was hyped as the first WNBA game between Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers, they had a battle of the sneakers going on as well.
The Fever’s Clark was last season’s WNBA Rookie of the Year, while the Wings’ Bueckers is the clear favorite to win it this season.
Clark, 23, entered Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday all business in a 1970s disco suit look, while Bueckers, 23, strolled in with a casual jeans fit.
RELATED: Sophie Cunningham upstages Caitlin Clark in leopard-print fit for Fever-Wings game
The fit games weren’t the only talk, though, as both Clark and Bueckers brought out the fire kicks.
Clark wowed with her Nike Kobe “Cookie Monster” PEs, while Bueckers had her own Nike shoes in a lighter blue that we haven’t seen her rock before either.
RELATED: Paige Bueckers holds Azzi Fudd’s hand in adorable girlfriend video at WNBA arena
Fans were loving them and thanking Bueckers’ girlfriend and former UConn Huskies teammate Azzi Fudd for picking them. Bueckers recently revealed that Fudd picks out her shoes.
Fans were loving Sunday’s editions.
It’s clear this Clark-Bueckers battle will be a hit for years to come from their play on the court, to their fits, to their sneakers. Sunday was just Round 1.
