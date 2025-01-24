The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Paige Spiranac shares ‘brutally honest’ mental health update in ponytails, low-cut top

The golfer and influencer is rethinking her strategy as she enters a new chapter of her life.

Alex Gonzalez

Paige Spiranac is getting real about her mental health and the way she invites people into her life.

Today, the golf influencer took to her Instagram Story, where she answered some questions from fans. When asked about her mental health, Spiranac gave her followers a “brutally honest” answer.

“I have never felt more confident and secure and at peace with my life, both professionally and personally,” Spiranac said. After this revelation, she revealed that in the early stages of her career, she wasn’t quite sure of herself.

“[The] majority of my career, I was in limbo and not, honestly, in a very good place,” she said. “I was painfully, painfully insecure. I had no self-identity, and so my escape was creating content and then receiving validation, and it just made me feel good. But it was coming from a place that wasn't very healthy.”

Spiranac continued, explaining that her confidence is the reason why she hasn’t been posting on social media as much as she used to. However, she has been working on new content, and promised a treat for fans.

“Now that I am feeling more fulfilled and more secure in my own self, I have different motivations when it comes to creating content,” Spiranac said. “So I've had to navigate that, because I obviously want to create content that you love and that you like, but I also want to grow, and I still want to change and be creative. And so, I've just been trying to find what type of content do I actually want to create.”

