Patrik Laine's fiancée Jordan Leigh recaps 4 Nations glam looks
The 4 Nations Face-Off has been an overwhelming success, bringing plenty of eyeballs to hockey during a down period on the sports calendar. Unfortunately for nations like Finland and Sweden, the tournament came to a premature end.
Neither team qualified for the championship game, which will be decided when Team USA and Team Canada face off on Thursday night, but that doesn't mean that fun wasn't had.
Jordan Leigh, the fiancée of Montreal Canadiens right winger Patrik Lane, showed off the Team Finland WAG jackets before the tournament and later shared a video recap of 4 Nations after Team Suomi was sent home.
MORE: Patrik Laine's fiancée Jordan flexes glam look, Finland 'Suomi WAG jackets'
From flexing some incredible fits to an NHL on Instagram takeover and kicking it with the fellow Finland WAGs, Jordan Leigh gave a behind-the-scenes look at the fun in Montreal and Boston.
There was even a video highlighting some incredible mic'd up moments with online personality Kat Ellis as Jordan watched Patrik and the Fins on the ice.
Even though the result may not have been what Team Finland had hoped for, it looks like 4 Nations was an incredible time.
MORE: Sidney Crosby's sister Taylor sends touching video to Team Canada star at 4 Nations
The United States and Canada hosted the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off which also included Finland and Sweden. The tournament began with a round-robin format, followed by a one-game final between the top two teams.
Games were played at the TD Garden in Boston and the Bell Centre in Montreal.
The 4 Nations Face-Off officially kicked off on Wednesday, February 12, and runs through Thursday, February 20, when the host nations, Canada and the United States, go head-to-head at the TD Garden. Team USA won the first meeting between the two nations, 3-1.