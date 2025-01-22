The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Race driver Bianca Bustamante flaunts ridiculously ripped physique for 20th birthday

The Filipina driving sensation crushes some heavy weights in a fire workout fit after entering her 20s.

Matt Ryan

Bianca Bustamante in Los Angeles 2024 Inaugural Gold Gala at The Music Center.
Bianca Bustamante in Los Angeles 2024 Inaugural Gold Gala at The Music Center. / IMAGO/Cover-Images

Bianca Bustamante is no longer a teenager after turning 20 and she’s no ordinary driver either.

Bustamante is a record-breaking Filipina driver who is blazing her path as a driver in a predomiantely male sport. She was a member of the McLaren Driver Development Programme and races for ART Grand Prix in F1 Academy. On December 19, 2024, it was announced that Bustamante will join GB3 Championship in the 2025 season with Elite Motorsport.

With 1.6 million followers on Instagram alone, Bustamante is growing in popularity and becoming a name to get to know. With model looks like she showed off with her dramatic makeover in Las Vegas for Formula 1, it’s easy to see why.

The driving sensation took to her IG to show off just how ridiculously ripped she is after shedding her teenage years.

Bianca Bustamante
Bianca Bustamante/Instagram

She captioned the post, “Day 2 of being a 20 yr old.”

Bustamante also revealed the secrets to that physique with an insane workout involving heavy weights — as well as a sire workout fit in knee-high socks.

Bianca Bustamante
Bianca Bustamante/Instagram
Bianca Bustamante
Bianca Bustamante/Instagram

That’s quite impressive. Happy 20th birthday to Bianca Bustamante — this definitely won’t be the last we’ve heard of her in 2025.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

