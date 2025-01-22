Race driver Bianca Bustamante flaunts ridiculously ripped physique for 20th birthday
Bianca Bustamante is no longer a teenager after turning 20 and she’s no ordinary driver either.
Bustamante is a record-breaking Filipina driver who is blazing her path as a driver in a predomiantely male sport. She was a member of the McLaren Driver Development Programme and races for ART Grand Prix in F1 Academy. On December 19, 2024, it was announced that Bustamante will join GB3 Championship in the 2025 season with Elite Motorsport.
With 1.6 million followers on Instagram alone, Bustamante is growing in popularity and becoming a name to get to know. With model looks like she showed off with her dramatic makeover in Las Vegas for Formula 1, it’s easy to see why.
RELATED: Danica Patrick looks ripped while slaying impressive gym routine
The driving sensation took to her IG to show off just how ridiculously ripped she is after shedding her teenage years.
She captioned the post, “Day 2 of being a 20 yr old.”
RELATED: Danica Patrick drops stunning dress, jacked arms fit for F1 finale at Abu Dhabi
Bustamante also revealed the secrets to that physique with an insane workout involving heavy weights — as well as a sire workout fit in knee-high socks.
That’s quite impressive. Happy 20th birthday to Bianca Bustamante — this definitely won’t be the last we’ve heard of her in 2025.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Meltdown?: Brittany Mahomes’ daughter begged for different baby name for Golden
One of a kind: Mahomes receives amazing personal Taylor Swift baby gift for Golden
Move over sis: Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz steals spotlight in awesome LSU celebration
On Phire: Paige Spiranac rocks provocative Eagles crop top after dramatic Rams win
Kobe legacy: Vanessa Bryant sends daughter Natalia sweetest birthday message