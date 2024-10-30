Danica Patrick looks ripped while slaying impressive gym routine
Danica Patrick has looked amazing with her fits at Formula 1 races the last couple weeks, and now we know the secret behind her age-defying body.
The 42-year-old former IndyCar Series driver and currently Sky Sports race analyst was seen at F1 United States Grand Prix in Austin rocking boots and a miniskirt for the perfect Texas salute as well as showing off her toned physique in a blue and white checkered flag fit. She then hit Mexico City with a colorful “Dia de Muertos” look, and a beautiful embroidered sleeveless top and miniskirt on race day.
Patrick took to Instagram to show off an incredible workout with heavy weights that keeps her body in such good shape to make all those outfits really shine.
First she hit the squats:
Then more squats on the machine:
Then some bench press:
Finally, some weighted pull-ups with no assistance, shredding her back.
The record-setting female driver hasn’t raced since 2018. She’s still the only woman to ever win an IndyCar Series event at the Indy Japan 300 in 2008.
Patrick is proving age is just a number and there’s a reason she still looks amazing in her fits with crazy workouts like these.
