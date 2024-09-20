Rickea Jackson’s jaw-dropping lingerie bra-top, thigh-high boots WNBA fit
Rickea Jackson is closing out her rookie season with a bang. The Los Angeles Sparks made a jaw-dropping arrival to the Target Center in Minneapolis ahead of their final game of the regular WNBA season, during which, they will take on the Minnesota Lynx.
Jackson has had a WNBA season to remember, as she’s averaged 13.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. Equally as memorable have been her pre-game fits, and her latest is no exception.
Leather and lace were the key components of Jackson’s fit, as she dazzled in a black, lingerie bra top and a short leather skirt. Her ensemble was complete with thigh-high boots and a fluffy brown jacket.
Back in July, Jackson spoke with Clutch Points, and broke down what she envisions as a member of the Sparks. While she’s honored to be part of the team, she knows she can take things to the next level.
“People say that we're in a rebuilding phase but I feel like we're a little past that,” said Jackson. “I feel like we can really shake things up, but it's just up to us to do it.”
Later that month, she made history as the first WNBA player to sign a deal with Sketchers.
Earlier this month, Jackson announced that she will be playing in Unrivaled during off-season.
So even as the regular WNBA season comes to an end, Jackson already has her next steps laid out for her.
