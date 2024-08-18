Rickea Jackson wows in ‘Tomb Raider’ miniskirt, leather one-sleeve fit (PHOTOS)
The Los Angeles Sparks may have fallen short of a victory in today’s game against the Chicago Sky — with 90-86 score — but the fashions, per usual, were on point. Upon the WNBA’s return from their Olympic break, the ladies of the Sparks arrived to the Crypto.com arena dressed to the nines. But noticeably ready for the action was Sparks small forward Rickea Jackson, whose fit would even make Angelina Jolie jealous.
For tonight’s tunnel outfit, Jackson a strapless black shirt, with one arm covered by a sleek leather sleeve. She complimented her top portion with a blue miniskirt and stepped out in some high-top leather boots.
A leather belt and cinch straps gave her outfit a stylish “Tomb Raider” touch, channeling her inner Lara Croft, and makeup by Urban Decay took the iconic character into the future.
Over the course of the current WNBA season, Jackson has enjoyed a promising rookie year — averaging 11.5 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.
According to a profile for Yahoo Sports, Jackson had 11 days from being drafted to beginning training camp to getting acclimated to the WNBA system.
But moving quickly isn’t a daunting task for Jackson.
And with Jackson’s next-level fashion aesthetic, fans are anticipating that she’ll land her way into Fashion Week just as quickly.
