Cameron Brink, Rickea Jackson's stellar A+ fits by world's toughest critic (VIDEO)
While mom Dearica Hamby is in the headlines for other reasons, her seven-year-old daughter Amaya continues to be a star for the Los Angeles Sparks.
In a just released social media post by the Sparks, Amaya serves as fashion critic to the many stylish fits the WNBA stars show off pregame. Besides mom, who of course gets an A+, the only other two that receive daughter Hamby’s highest grade are the always in-vogue rookie teammates Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson, who also went viral recently for their TikTok dance routine.
When teammate Stepanie Talbot only gets a B+, Brink hilariously replies, “Damn.” And we agree, Talbot’s ensemble slays.
But no matter who would have been the Anna Wintour in that moment, it was obvious that the “who wore it best” winner was Rickea Jackson in her phenomenal all-pink miniskirt, long-sleeve crop top, and matching purse.
As Amaya put it, “A+, because everybody that wears pink is going to get an A.” Why? “Because my favorite color is pink.”
Even Chi-Town Barbie Angel Reese would agree with that sentiment.
