Aliyah Boston reveals what she's learned since cutting out social media
The Indiana Fever made an exciting return upon the resumption of the WNBA season. During their game on Friday — their first since the WNBA break, the ladies won 98-89 against the Phoenix Mercury. Over the course of the summer, it appears the women of the Fever spent much time cutting out noise, like feeding baby goats at the Indiana State Fair, and getting their heads in the game.
The Fever’s power forward Aliyah Boston revealed back in May that she chose to remove social media apps from her phone. In a recent interview with Uproxx, Boston revealed what led to her making this decision.
While Boston — who was voted WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2023 at the end of her first season — enjoys a scroll through TikTok, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter), she said that seeing negativity about her and her team was beginning to get to her.
But thankfully, a social media hiatus has helped her realize she doesn’t need validation from others.
“I don’t internalize a lot of stuff, but when you continue to see stuff over and over again, I mean, it makes it hard not to second-guess yourself,” Boston said. “And I feel like, yeah, I needed to take that step back so I can make sure that I know what I’m doing. I know that I’m confident in myself, my game. And so, it really helped because I didn’t have to worry about what other people were saying about me. I knew that what I was doing was enough.”
Similarly, fellow WNBA forward Angel Reese appeared in a PSA this week for the Chicago Sky, in which, she shared a shocking statistic — "87 percent of female athletes experience online harm."
The end of the PSA revealed that the team will be using AI to block out online hate and negativity.
Elsewhere in her Uproxx interview, Boston shared that she’s learned a lot about herself during the first part of the current WNBA season. But mostly that she can face anything that comes her way.
“I had to battle some stuff on and off the court,” said Boston. “It’s just understanding you get hit, but you get back up. Nothing can limit you.”
The Fever’s reign continues this Sunday, when they take on the Seattle Storm.
