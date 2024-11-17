The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Rocsi Diaz turns 43 wearing stunning tiny bikini on beach

The former Entertainment Tonight and BET host is celebrating before dropping her new talk show with Deion Sanders.

Matt Ryan

Rocsi Diaz agh the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix s The Mother at Westwood Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, California.
Rocsi Diaz agh the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix s The Mother at Westwood Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, California. / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Rocsi Diaz doesn’t seem to age, showing it’s just a number.

The former Entertainment Tonight and BET host turned 43 on Sunday and still looks like she’s in her 20s.

Diaz is also getting ready to drop her new talk show on Tubi with Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders called “We Got Time Today”. The show premieres on November 19.

The Honduran-born Diaz who grew up in New Orleans, Louisiana, has had quite the career as a television host, radio personality, actress, and model. The latter part is easy to see why as her birthday post shows: Diaz is sitting on beautiful beach in a tiny bikini enjoying her life. She wrote, “Sun rising on another year 43 🎂.”

Rocsi Diaz
Rocsi Diaz/Instagram

Simply stunning.

On her birthday weekend, Diaz supported coach Sanders and Colorado at their big win over the Utah Utes in Boulder while in Buffs gear. She wrote, “LFG” on her post.

Rocsi Diaz
Rocsi Diaz/Instagram

She also sent her support for Mike Tyson during his fight with Jake Paul on Friday, posting a photo of herself with the former heavyweight champ.

Rocsi Diaz and Mike Tyson
Rocsi Diaz/Instagram

If her birthday is anywhere near as amazing as her bikini beach day photo, she definitely will have had a great day. Happy birthday to Rocsi Diaz.

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

