Rocsi Diaz turns 43 wearing stunning tiny bikini on beach
Rocsi Diaz doesn’t seem to age, showing it’s just a number.
The former Entertainment Tonight and BET host turned 43 on Sunday and still looks like she’s in her 20s.
Diaz is also getting ready to drop her new talk show on Tubi with Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders called “We Got Time Today”. The show premieres on November 19.
The Honduran-born Diaz who grew up in New Orleans, Louisiana, has had quite the career as a television host, radio personality, actress, and model. The latter part is easy to see why as her birthday post shows: Diaz is sitting on beautiful beach in a tiny bikini enjoying her life. She wrote, “Sun rising on another year 43 🎂.”
Simply stunning.
On her birthday weekend, Diaz supported coach Sanders and Colorado at their big win over the Utah Utes in Boulder while in Buffs gear. She wrote, “LFG” on her post.
She also sent her support for Mike Tyson during his fight with Jake Paul on Friday, posting a photo of herself with the former heavyweight champ.
If her birthday is anywhere near as amazing as her bikini beach day photo, she definitely will have had a great day. Happy birthday to Rocsi Diaz.
