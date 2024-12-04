Olympic runner Chari Hawkins shows off her hottest training fits
Chari Hawkins may have had a rough showing at the 2024 Olympics, but the 33-year-old track and field star is still proud of her hard work.
The Idaho native — who placed 2nd in the Olympic trials only to come in last for the event itself — shared a video montage on Instagram in which she thanked her past self while showing off her favorite outfits.
The video showed the pentathlete running through all kinds of weather, in a wide variety of fashion-forward activewear. Some standouts include a tribal patterned leggings and matching sports bra, a cute floral shorts set, a pair of strawberry leggings — and of course, anything Team USA.
“Dear past me,” she wrote. “Thank you for committing to the dream. Thank you for working through the pain.”
Hawkins completed her note by saying, “Not even ONE of these versions of ‘past me’ over the years knew she would be an Olympian. We can NEVER know what we can truly accomplish until we try.” Then she asked her fans, “Tell me one thing you want to commit or recommit to for future you???”
One fan in the comments appreciated Hawkins’ fashion choices, writing, “Legging game on point!” while others thanked the athlete for inspiring them.
“Actually enjoying training again 🙏🏼,” said a commenter.
Another answered her question by sharing their goals, “I want to fully commit to trail running doing everything I can to make it enjoyable but also rewarding & challenging.”
Finally, another commenter wrote that they anticipated great things for Hawkins’ future career. “You’ve only just started… 🙌Winter Olympics Salt Lake City 2034!”
