Sabrina Ionescu rocks midriff sleek fit shyly for WNBA Finals Game 1

The New York Liberty star was styling for her WNBA Finals pregame look, but it was clear that she was all business.

Matthew Graham

Oct 1, 2024; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu celebrates after defeating the Las Vegas Aces.
Oct 1, 2024; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu celebrates after defeating the Las Vegas Aces. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
It’s go time.

While the WNBA regular season has make pregame fits a tremendously valuable part of growing the game, especially with its younger stars like the Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese, and the fashion dynamic duo Rickea Jackson and Cameron Brink of the Los Angeles Sparks, now that it’s Game 1 of the WNBA Finals, New York Liberty star guard Sabrina Ionescu was styling like usual, although it was clear she was all business.

Funny enough, her pregame look could have easily worked at a power business lunch, maybe minus the midriff-baring middle sporting the cut-off blazer with matching pants, and her always trusty Chanel clutch, this time in black.

Taking on the Minnesota Lynx, the Liberty have been to the finals five times, but have yet to win a WNBA championship. So you can forgive the Nike groundbreaker if she’s a little more locked in walking the pregame tunnel.

The 26 year old might also realize that with so much great talent flooding the league, like the names mentioned above, with of course the Indiana Fever’s Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark, and names like Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins waiting in the wings, not to mention A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces not going anywhere, these chances to win the whole dang thing are preciously rare.

So just like her ensemble tonight, it’s all business.

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

