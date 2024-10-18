Angel Reese flaunts ‘natural ting’ new hairdo in selfie no-look
Angel Reese is in a new era — and making some transformations.
Tonight, the Chicago Sky forward took to her Instagram Story to show off her new hair. According to her Story post, Angel paid a visit to Chicago stylist Crowned By Ony, who, evidently, encouraged her to go natural —- as indicated by the post’s caption.
Angel’s hair is now shorter, and she is pulling off the look flawlessly.
The new look comes just hours after Angel dropped the latest episode of her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast, in which, she was joined by rapper GloRilla. During the episode, the ladies kept the laughs coming, as Reese shared some funny stories.
Angel recalled a time when a disgruntled Caitlin Clark fan dissed her after she didn’t have time to sign some merchandise. Thankfully, Reese was able to brush the hater off, and not let the situation kill her confidence.
She also offered GloRilla —- and the fans — a fairly reasonable solution to understanding why she and her brother, Julian, have such a slight age gap.
While Reese is known to go hard on the court, she puts just as much effort into her fashions —- maintaining her title as “Mother.”
New hair. New look. New season. New Angel.
