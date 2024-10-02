Sabrina Ionescu’s ‘hot teacher’ WNBA playoffs pregame fit
Sabrina Ionescu has turned up her game in then 2024 WNBA playoffs both on and off the court.
While New York Liberty guard has been ballin’ to help the team go up 2-0 in the semifinals against the two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces, she’s been getting that New York star treatment. We’ve seen Ionescu high-fiving Spike Lee at games, hugging Carmelo Anthony, and on Tuesday night posing and singing with Alicia Keys after dropping 24 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists in the win.
While her game has been at the highest level, she deserves some props for her fit game as well. She put herself together on Tuesday like she was a teacher bringing her best outfit for the school’s photo day.
That’s an expensive Chanel purse on a teacher’s salary, but that’s a clean look and beautiful smile to match that would have students like the Van Halen song says, “hot for teacher.”
It’s been a banner year for Ionescu who was married in March to longtime boyfriend and Las Vegas Raiders player Hroniss Grasu.
She also got a signature Nike shoe just for the playoffs.
All is well for Ionescu, but she and the Liberty seek the elusive championship to bring home to New York. If she keeps playing like she’s dressing, they may very well be celebrating in October.
