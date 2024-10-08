Savannah James shines in all-gold fit minus LeBron on NYC excursion
Savannah James is out and about in the Big Apple, and you can bet she’s serving looks. While in New York City, New York, Savannah got glammed up for something special.
In photos shared to Instagram, Savannah looks luminescent in an all-gold two-piece fit. She is also seen carrying a cup of coffee, ready to get to business.
Noticeably absent is Savannah’s husband, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, but it looks like this is a venture of Savannah’s own. It’s not quite clear why she’s in New York, but her makeup artist hinted at something special.
While in town, Savannah met with Let It Break — a women’s membership community focused on personal growth and self-discovery, per the organization’s Instagram page.
Savannah launched Let It Break back in June, alongside April McDaniel and Porsha Ellis. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Savannah cited mental health as her main priority with Let It Break and her inspiration for launching the group.
“I have to have it,” she says. “If I’m working from a glass half empty, I’m not good to anybody.”
Additional photos shared by makeup artist Kenya Alexis hint that Savannah may have something else in the works. In a carousel of photos, Alexis wrote “something special coming soon” in the post’s caption.
Whatever Savannah’s got up her sleeve, we will be seated for the accomplished entrepreneur’s newest project.
