Savannah James shines in all-gold fit minus LeBron on NYC excursion

The entrepreneur met up with her women's wellness group, and appears to have worked on a new project.

Alex Gonzalez

Paris 2024 - Lebron James Attends Basket Ball 3X3 Spain v USA Lebron James and his wife Savannah James attend the Basket Ball 3x3, ESP v USA
Paris 2024 - Lebron James Attends Basket Ball 3X3 Spain v USA Lebron James and his wife Savannah James attend the Basket Ball 3x3, ESP v USA / Laurent Zabulon via Imago

Savannah James is out and about in the Big Apple, and you can bet she’s serving looks. While in New York City, New York, Savannah got glammed up for something special.

In photos shared to Instagram, Savannah looks luminescent in an all-gold two-piece fit. She is also seen carrying a cup of coffee, ready to get to business.

Savannah James 2024
Savannah James dazzles in all-gold fit while in New York City / Instagram / Savannah James

Noticeably absent is Savannah’s husband, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, but it looks like this is a venture of Savannah’s own. It’s not quite clear why she’s in New York, but her makeup artist hinted at something special.

While in town, Savannah met with Let It Break — a women’s membership community focused on personal growth and self-discovery, per the organization’s Instagram page

Savannah launched Let It Break back in June, alongside April McDaniel and Porsha Ellis. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Savannah cited mental health as her main priority with Let It Break and her inspiration for launching the group.

“I have to have it,” she says. “If I’m working from a glass half empty, I’m not good to anybody.” 

Additional photos shared by makeup artist Kenya Alexis hint that Savannah may have something else in the works. In a carousel of photos, Alexis wrote “something special coming soon” in the post’s caption.

Whatever Savannah’s got up her sleeve, we will be seated for the accomplished entrepreneur’s newest project.

Savannah James and LeBron James 2024
May 13, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and his wife Savannah James watch the game in the second quarter of game four of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. / David Richard-Imagn Images

