Scottie Pippen's daughter Sophia flexes $50,000 Rolex after birthday bash
What was the most expensive gift you ever received? Well, Sophia Pippen likely has you beat.
Sophia, the daughter of NBA legend Scottie Pippen and social media influencer/reality TV star Larsa Pippen, celebrated her 16th birthday this week and then went on to stunt all over Instagram.
This week, Sophia went out to a birthday dinner with Larsa and brother Preston Pippen.
The mother and daughter duo posed for a mirror selfie before indulging in the meal at ZZ's Club in Miami, Florida.
After the dinner, Preston shared a photo of his wrist and his sister's with dualing Rolex watches. He captioned the photo, "Twin."
Sophia was flexing the Oyster Perpetual Lady-Datejust. The watch ranges from $10,000 to over $50,000.
Not too shabby.
You know you are living large when you have a timepiece that costs more than your average whip, but that's one of the perks of growing up a Pippen.
Sophia is preparing to take the next step in the fashion world, teaming up with the luxury streetwear brand Unguarded, which is set to launch in 2025. Sophia is a lead designer for the brand and will collaborate with streetwear designer Cassius Smith.
If the brand is a success, expect more Rolexes to come.
