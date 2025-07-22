Scottie Scheffler’s wife Meredith’s eye-catching fit upstages unusual date night
Scottie Scheffler celebrated his fourth major victory with his wife Meredith and their son Bennett, and then shared a “date night” with his wife at the Happy Gilmore 2 premiere where her fit upstaged him and the Claret Jug he won at the British Open.
The 29 year old ran away with the Open major on Sunday by four strokes, giving him his second on the year with the PGA Championship he won back in May.
This time there were no poop accidents from son Bennett either.
After winning, Scheffler headed to New York City with Meredith for the premiere for Adam Sandler’s new movie where the golf star has a cameo in it. He not only brought along his wife, but the Claret Jug as well.
While that went viral, Meredith’s eye-catching fit really turned heads with those pants.
Scheffler called it a “date night” in this photo on Instagram Stories.
While he called it a date night, he must have meant with the trophy because he took it on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, too.
