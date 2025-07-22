The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Scottie Scheffler’s wife Meredith’s eye-catching fit upstages unusual date night

The couple have a night out where the golfer brings the British Open Claret Jug with him.

Matt Ryan

Scottie Scheffler looks to his wife Meredith Scudder as he poses for photos with the championship trophy after the fourth and final round of The Players Championship PGA golf tournament Sunday, March 17, 2024.
Scottie Scheffler looks to his wife Meredith Scudder as he poses for photos with the championship trophy after the fourth and final round of The Players Championship PGA golf tournament Sunday, March 17, 2024. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Scottie Scheffler celebrated his fourth major victory with his wife Meredith and their son Bennett, and then shared a “date night” with his wife at the Happy Gilmore 2 premiere where her fit upstaged him and the Claret Jug he won at the British Open.

The 29 year old ran away with the Open major on Sunday by four strokes, giving him his second on the year with the PGA Championship he won back in May.

Scottie Scheffler and wif
Scheffler celebrates with his wife, Meredith and son Bennett after winning the 153rd Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Portrush. / Mike Frey-Imagn Images

This time there were no poop accidents from son Bennett either.

After winning, Scheffler headed to New York City with Meredith for the premiere for Adam Sandler’s new movie where the golf star has a cameo in it. He not only brought along his wife, but the Claret Jug as well.

While that went viral, Meredith’s eye-catching fit really turned heads with those pants.

Scheffler called it a “date night” in this photo on Instagram Stories.

Scottie Scheffler and wife
Scottie Scheffler/Instagram

While he called it a date night, he must have meant with the trophy because he took it on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, too.

Scottie Scheffler
Scottie Scheffler/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

