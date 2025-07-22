SI

Scottie Scheffler Brought the Claret Jug to the Premiere of 'Happy Gilmore 2'

A nonchalant king.

Brigid Kennedy

Scheffler won his first Open Championship on Sunday, July 20.
Scheffler won his first Open Championship on Sunday, July 20. / John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

Golf superstar Scottie Scheffler might be the most nonchalant professional athlete the world has ever seen. Not in a bad way, but in a way that underscores his love for things beyond the game; his focus on the bigger picture.

But for his opponents, it's gotta be infuriating to watch a guy that's just so good admit that winning golf tournaments is not the most fulfilling part of his life. Which is why it makes it so much better that roughly 24 hours after winning the Open Championship, Scheffler was on the red carpet for Happy Gilmore 2 with the Claret Jug casually in tow.

In keeping with his almost hilariously unperturbed attitude about it all, Scheffler also very calmly detailed for Netflix what he had brought and how he won it.

Watch that funny moment below:

You gotta love it. The man is a legend, and he's just out here walking red carpets with his trophy, cool about it all. Next time, maybe we can get home to wear his Master's jacket, too.

More Open Championship on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/Golf