Scottie Scheffler Brought the Claret Jug to the Premiere of 'Happy Gilmore 2'
Golf superstar Scottie Scheffler might be the most nonchalant professional athlete the world has ever seen. Not in a bad way, but in a way that underscores his love for things beyond the game; his focus on the bigger picture.
But for his opponents, it's gotta be infuriating to watch a guy that's just so good admit that winning golf tournaments is not the most fulfilling part of his life. Which is why it makes it so much better that roughly 24 hours after winning the Open Championship, Scheffler was on the red carpet for Happy Gilmore 2 with the Claret Jug casually in tow.
In keeping with his almost hilariously unperturbed attitude about it all, Scheffler also very calmly detailed for Netflix what he had brought and how he won it.
Watch that funny moment below:
You gotta love it. The man is a legend, and he's just out here walking red carpets with his trophy, cool about it all. Next time, maybe we can get home to wear his Master's jacket, too.