Sean Payton's Daughter Meghan Turns Heads in Wild Denim Broncos Coat, Boots AFCC fit

The Denver Broncos are underdogs in the AFC Championship Game at home vs. the New England Patriots. The fans at Mile High Stadium are hoping to be the differnce on Sunday. One of them is Broncos head coach Sean Payton’s daughter Meghan, who turned heads in her fire game-day fit.

The 62-year-old coach Payton led the Broncos to an AFC best 14-3 record and the No. 1 seed. The team won a thriller in overtime vs. week in the divisonal round vs. the Buffalo Bills, but it came with a cost, however, as starting quarterback Bo Nix broke his ankle and is out for the season.

Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos are without star quarterback Bo Nix on Sunday. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Payton is now relying on Jarrett Stidham to lead the offsense despite not throwing an NFL pass in over two years.

Payton has remained confident all week believing in his team.

His daughter showed up and showed out confidently herself ready to root on dad and the Broncos. She posted the whole family together on the field before kickoff.

Meghan Payton Anderson to the right of dad Sean. | Megan Payton Anderson/Instagram

She’d reveal the full jean-jacket and boots look in a post where she wrote, “AFC Championship 🧡💙 let’s goooo.”

And the back:

Meghan Payton and her husband | Meghan Payton/Instagram

She hopes it’s the lucky look and dad and the Broncos are headed to Super LX on February 8. Payton has one Super Bowl ring with the New Orleans Saints in 2010.

Who is Meghan Payton Anderson?

Sean was married to Beth Shuey until 2014 whom he had daughter Meghan and son Conner.

She studied journalism

Meghan graduated from Pepperdine Unviersity in 2019 with a degree in sports journalism and media production. That allowed her to get a job at NFL Network’s Total Access where one assigment she interviewed dad.

She was an on-air talent for FanDuel from 2023-2005.

She started a new job Cllct this past year; “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Brand Marketing & Content Strategist at Cllct!”

She’s pregnant

The couple announced their big news in December.

