Jarrett Stidham's wife Kennedy in spotlight as Broncos QB1 with Bo Nix's ankle injury
In this story:
The Denver Broncos elation of their dramatic AFC Divisional Round playoff win over the snakebitten Buffalo Bills was short lived.
In a stunning announcement shortly after their 33-30 victory, Bo Nix suffered a fractured bone in his ankle on the second-to-last play of the game and will miss the rest of the season.
RELATED: Bo Nix's wife Izzy in spotlight with Broncos QB's devastating injury in Bills OT win
While the Broncos and their fans still get over the shock, Jarrett Stidham will now try be the next man up in a potential Cinderella storybook ending to deliver Denver an unlikely Super Bowl as their betting odds plummet.
His wife Kennedy, a very famous and active NFL WAG, is now in the spotlight. Let's get to know her.
RELATED: Bo Nix’s wife Izzy shows off baby bump in winter fit praising Broncos QB’s No. 1 seed
Kennedy is a former Baylor soccer player
The couple met when Stidham played in Baylor for only one season in 2015 before transferring to Auburn before eventually getting drafted in the fourth round by the New England Patriots in 2019, but that's where the 29-year-old former second-team All-SEC QB found the love of his life.
The two eventually got married the same year he got drafted.
Kennedy's father Tad is a big-deal in the sports world
Her maiden name is Brown, and her dad is Tad Brown, the CEO of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which is the Josh Harris group that owns the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Devils. He was formerly the CEO of the Houston Rockets.
Kennedy is now a fashion and mom influencer with 116k Instagram followers.
Kennedy and Jarrett have three children together
Speaking of motherhood, Kennedy is the proud mom of three children — daughter Lennon, son Madden, and their baby daughter, born on October 6, 2025.
Kennedy stidham loves to show off her game-day fits
Mrs. Stidham always has fantastic looks for Broncos games, sometimes solo and often with her husband Jarrett and the kids.
In fact, this was her look for the unreal win today.
Before, it would have gotten mild engagement as the Broncos' QB2's beautiful wife. Now the scrutiny will increase exponentially with Denver in the AFC Championship Game with her husband as the starter with a chance to get them to the Super Bowl.
No pressure! Luckily Mrs. Stidham will crush her game-day fit.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win
Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs
Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss
Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama
Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.