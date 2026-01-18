Jarrett Stidham's wife Kennedy in spotlight as Broncos QB1 with Bo Nix's ankle injury

The Denver Broncos elation of their dramatic AFC Divisional Round playoff win over the snakebitten Buffalo Bills was short lived.

Dec. 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

In a stunning announcement shortly after their 33-30 victory, Bo Nix suffered a fractured bone in his ankle on the second-to-last play of the game and will miss the rest of the season.

HC Sean Payton announced that QB Bo Nix fractured a bone in his ankle on the second-to-last play of the game and will miss the rest of the season.



We got your back, 🔟. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/zOGVjxAV5r — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 18, 2026

While the Broncos and their fans still get over the shock, Jarrett Stidham will now try be the next man up in a potential Cinderella storybook ending to deliver Denver an unlikely Super Bowl as their betting odds plummet.

Bo Nix appeared to be shaken up, limping off the field and speaking with Broncos training staff after kneeling to set up the field goal.



(📺 CBS) pic.twitter.com/AWiJ9zvXii — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 18, 2026

His wife Kennedy, a very famous and active NFL WAG, is now in the spotlight. Let's get to know her.

Kennedy Stidham, Nicolette Dellanno, Izzy Nix | Nicolette Dellanno/Instagram

Kennedy is a former Baylor soccer player

The couple met when Stidham played in Baylor for only one season in 2015 before transferring to Auburn before eventually getting drafted in the fourth round by the New England Patriots in 2019, but that's where the 29-year-old former second-team All-SEC QB found the love of his life.

The two eventually got married the same year he got drafted.

Kennedy's father Tad is a big-deal in the sports world

Her maiden name is Brown, and her dad is Tad Brown, the CEO of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which is the Josh Harris group that owns the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Devils. He was formerly the CEO of the Houston Rockets.

Kennedy is now a fashion and mom influencer with 116k Instagram followers.

Kennedy and Jarrett have three children together

Speaking of motherhood, Kennedy is the proud mom of three children — daughter Lennon, son Madden, and their baby daughter, born on October 6, 2025.

Kennedy stidham loves to show off her game-day fits

Mrs. Stidham always has fantastic looks for Broncos games, sometimes solo and often with her husband Jarrett and the kids.

In fact, this was her look for the unreal win today.

Jarrett Stidham's wife Kennedy's look at the AFC Divisional Round game against the Bills | Kennedy Stidham/Instagram

Before, it would have gotten mild engagement as the Broncos' QB2's beautiful wife. Now the scrutiny will increase exponentially with Denver in the AFC Championship Game with her husband as the starter with a chance to get them to the Super Bowl.

No pressure! Luckily Mrs. Stidham will crush her game-day fit.

Nov. 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) practices before the game at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

