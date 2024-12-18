The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Did Shedeur Sanders drop Easter egg to preferred NFL Draft destination?

Colorado football star Shedeur Sanders and projected top 2025 NFL Draft pick may have shared a clue to his preferred NFL destination.

Josh Sanchez

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and head coach Deion Sanders following the win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and head coach Deion Sanders following the win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Colorado football team had an impressive 2024 campaign but ultimately fell just short of a spot in the Big 12 Championship and potentially reaching the College Football Playoff.

However, the stars are staying busy with Travis Hunter winning the Heisman and Shedeur Sanders pulling up to New York to show his support.

While in New York, Shedeur, who is projected to be the first quarterback selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, made some waves when he was spotted chatting with New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers before the Heisman ceremony.

MORE: Shedeur, Shilo Sanders' mom Pilar shares touching photo from Senior Day

There was also a report that the star quarterback had two preferred teams he wanted to play for, which Deion Sanders adamantly shut down. Meanwhile, you have Las Vegas Raiders fans openly rooting for the team to tank so they can draft Shedeur, but he may have something else in mind.

Coach Prime's son recently discussed his trip to New York on his podcast 2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders on Overtime and shared his favorite thing about the Big Apple.

Shedeur said he loved the city, specifically stopping by the Nike store, where he picked up so much swag he had to ship it home in boxes. But, one thing caught the internet's eye. Sanders showed off his Air Force Ones which had an interesting colorway.

Shedeur Sanders, New York Giants easter egg
Overtime/Instagram

"I got the blue and red Forces, I was in New York, you know," Sanders said with a smile, before adding, "So, we'll see."

The Giants currently hold the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, so if everything stands, he could very well be on his way to the Big Apple.

If New York has other plans, the Las Vegas Raiders are lurking at No. 2.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Trophy worthy: Travis Hunter’s fiancée Leanna Lenee jaw-dropping Heisman-win fit

Speaking of: 3 surprising facts about Hunter’s fiancée Leanna besides Lil Wayne

New Miss Queen: Lane Kiffin crushed by daughter Landry, his ex-wife in sassy fits

Speaking of…: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry flaunts extremely low-cut bday stunner

Stealth NFL WAG: 49ers QB Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna rocks jeans fit in rare photos

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News