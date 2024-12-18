Did Shedeur Sanders drop Easter egg to preferred NFL Draft destination?
The Colorado football team had an impressive 2024 campaign but ultimately fell just short of a spot in the Big 12 Championship and potentially reaching the College Football Playoff.
However, the stars are staying busy with Travis Hunter winning the Heisman and Shedeur Sanders pulling up to New York to show his support.
While in New York, Shedeur, who is projected to be the first quarterback selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, made some waves when he was spotted chatting with New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers before the Heisman ceremony.
There was also a report that the star quarterback had two preferred teams he wanted to play for, which Deion Sanders adamantly shut down. Meanwhile, you have Las Vegas Raiders fans openly rooting for the team to tank so they can draft Shedeur, but he may have something else in mind.
Coach Prime's son recently discussed his trip to New York on his podcast 2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders on Overtime and shared his favorite thing about the Big Apple.
Shedeur said he loved the city, specifically stopping by the Nike store, where he picked up so much swag he had to ship it home in boxes. But, one thing caught the internet's eye. Sanders showed off his Air Force Ones which had an interesting colorway.
"I got the blue and red Forces, I was in New York, you know," Sanders said with a smile, before adding, "So, we'll see."
The Giants currently hold the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, so if everything stands, he could very well be on his way to the Big Apple.
If New York has other plans, the Las Vegas Raiders are lurking at No. 2.
