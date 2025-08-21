Cleveland kids go bonkers when Shedeur Sanders surprises them
Shedeur Sanders is returning this week for the Cleveland Browns final preseason game. The rookie quarterback made a stop between practice, though, to surprise some kids now that school is back in session.
Sanders, 23, has had to do a lot of learning to do since he slipped in the 2025 NFL Draft to the 5th round, but he’s embraced the challenge in Cleveland and held his head up high — even in the face of comments from his fellow Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel that went viral.
In the first preseason game, Sanders, who is the son of NFL great and his former Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, passed his first test with flying colors going 14-23 with 138 yards and two touchdowns. Mom was there as a proud parent to see her son school the defense, while reppin’ him with a fire “12” custom fit.
Shedeur has shown he’s about the community, showing up a high school for the football team and talking to elementary kids about bringing a Super Bowl win to Cleveland. On Thursday, he showed off what happened when he rolled up on a school full of kids who went bonkers he was there.
They even hit him with the Shedeur watch celebration.
Whether or not he ends up starting QB, the fans already love Shedeur and he loves them. Hopefully, it all works out in Cleveland for all of them.
