Shedeur Sanders arrives with one-man ‘entourage’ in casual fit for Browns vs. Rams
Shedeur Sanders arrived for the Cleveland Browns preseason finale vs. the Los Angeles Rams early in the morning in a low-key manner after a crazy week for him.
The 23-year-old son of Deion Sanders has been a fan favorite since Cleveland drafted him from dad’s Colorado Buffaloes all the way in the 5th round in a surprising slide. He even got mobbed by kids in a crazy scene visiting a school this week.
Shedeur did not play in last week’s preseason game after a spectacular starting performance in the first one vs. the Carolina Panthers where he went 14-23 for 138 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptios. He suffered an oblique injury suffered in join practice with the Philadelphia Eagles that had Eagles QB Jalen Hurts surprisingly carting him off himself.
Now, Sanders will play on Saturday after he had an eventful week with drama with fellow rookie Dillion Gabriel and his comments that sparked controversy.
The quarterback strolled into Huntington Bank Field with his one-man “entourage” again, but in a more casual fit like he’s just ready to play ball and tune out the noise. He even had his morning orange juice.
That’s a giant, elite bag he’s got with him, too.
While Joe Flacco will start, Sanders will see the field on Saturday in his last chance to make an impression before the regular season starts September 7 at home vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.
