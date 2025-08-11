Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shares behind-the-scenes photo after Browns game
Pilar Sanders was one proud mom last Friday night as son Shedeur Sanders didn’t just start for the Cleveland Browns in the first preseason game, but was sensational.
The mother of the NFL rookie quarterback was married to Shedeur’s dad Deion from 1999-2013. The couple also has son Shilo, who plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and daughter Shelomi, who plays basketball at Alabama A&M.
Pilar was there for after Shedeur was drafted in the fifth round and took an epic family photo with her ex and their kids. She was also fired up to see Shedeur get his Browns locker with his new No. 12 jersey.
Speaking of No. 12, Pilar rocked a custom “12” fit that turned heads while at the game. Now, she shared a behind-the-scenes photo with Shedeur from game night. “Candids 🧡🤎 Thank you gworls for taking us in! 😂😂😂 tag em y’all! ❤️🙏🏽🎉🔥😘😘😘 #browns #nflmoms”
She certainly watched her son shine, too. He went 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns, and also rushed for 19 yards.
Shilo would also have a good game playing 37 snaps and putting pressure on the quarterback.
Pilar is certainly one proud mom of her sons and loves to share it.
