Shedeur Sanders’ dad Deion has special moment at Browns facility before Titans game
Shedeur Sanders gets another start for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at home vs. the Tennessee Titans. A proud dad Deion Sanders had a special moment at the team facility beforehand.
The Hall of Fame cornerback Deion was Shedeur’s college coach at both Jackson State and the Colorado Buffaloes. After Shedeur fell to the 5th round of the 2025 NFL Draft, he had to sit behind veteran Joe Flacco, and then fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.
Once Shedeur got his chance to start, dad was overjoyed — even cried for joy in an interview. He’d attend the first start at the Las Vegas Raiders where owner Mark Davis had the ultimate gesture for him. He’d also share a heartwarming moment with his son after he got his first career touchdown and win.
With Colorado’s season ended (3-9 without Shedeur) and the early recruiting signing period over, Deion made the trek to Cleveland for the weekend where he visited the team’s facility and had this moment where he couldn’t stop smiling seeing his son’s graphic on the wall: “That’s my sonnn!,” he exclaimed.
Powerful stuff.
Here is more of his trip visiting his son:
Sheduer’s mom Pilar Sanders
While dad Deion won’t sit with his ex-wife at games, Pilar has shown up and shown out even when Shedeur didn’t start. She’s also rocked some awesome custom game-day fits like her statement one vs. the Raiders, and in the freezing cold last week for Shedeur’s first home game.
Mom and dad will both be rooting Shedeur on at Huntington Bank Stadium in Cleveland Sunday in their own ways.
