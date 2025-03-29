The Details of the Dodgers' World Series Rings Were Revealed and They're Incredible
Prior to continuing their home-opening series against the Detroit Tigers on Friday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers received their 2024 World Series rings. The ceremony was highlighted by a massive eruption from the crowd as longtime ace Clayton Kershaw stepped out of the dugout to receive his jewelry.
Said jewelry—created by Josten's and loaded with diamonds—features plenty of intricate details that represent the city of Los Angeles, Dodgers teams past and present, their iconic home stadium, and more.
Here's a look at the rings, via the Dodgers X (formerly Twitter) account:
And here's a graphic with some of the details:
Some characteristics of the bands include:
- 8 diamonds that represent the Dodgers' eight World Series championships.
- 5 diamonds that represent the five runs the Dodgers overcame to win the World Series.
- Palm trees and sunburst shapes, synonymous with Los Angeles.
- Dodger Stadium and its sign.
- Each player's signature.
- A piece of the bases used in the World Series.
And more.
The Dodgers and their loaded roster, already 3-0 on the season thanks to a trip to Japan for MLB's Tokyo Series, are once again heavy favorites to win the World Series in 2025.
Time for Josten's to start mining for some more sapphires.