Jonathan Owens' reaction to Simone Biles' sheer premiere dress says it all
The world watched as Simone Biles made her triumphant return to the international stage and competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics this summer. While Biles cemented her status as the best gymnast in the world, cameras caught all the behind-the-scenes action for her Netflix docuseries.
Part 1 of Simone Biles: Rising, which premiered a week before the Paris Olympics, followed her journey back to gymnastics after a bout of "the twisties" derailed her run at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
Part 2 of the series, which drops on Netflix on Oct. 25, follows the G.O.A.T as she clinches her spot on Team USA and becomes the most-decorated Olympic gymnast -- male or female-- in U.S. history.
While Biles is in the midst of her Gold Over America Tour, the 27-year-old, along with her family, made a pit stop in Los Angeles for the Part 2 premiere. Biles' husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, couldn't be there in person, but he posted a photo of the 11-time Olympic medalist before she headed to the event, as he couldn't get over how beautiful his wife looked.
"My baby Premiere ready!!!! ❤️🤤."
Katie Walsh, who directed the Netflix docuseries, spoke to The Athlete Lifestyle On SI about some of her favorite moments featured in Part 2 ahead of the premiere.
"I love when she and her teammates are getting their Olympic uniforms and they're laughing. It's such a moment of levity and fun," Walsh told TAL. "And I think it's a really good balance to some of the more serious moments.
"Like in episode 3, when she's getting ready to go compete and she's in her hotel room getting those last final touches and she seems really stressed. You can relate to that because, of course, she is. Why wouldn't she be?"
"I love being able to show that range and show her in all these different points in her career and in her season and really understanding that, she's human," Walsh continued. "She's had stressful moments and she's had moments that were really fun, and everything in between."
