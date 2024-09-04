Sophie Cunningham flaunts legs, rocks Kobe sweater in stunning look
Sophie Cunningham has another entry into the WNBA fashion Hall of Fame with a stunning look at Tuesday night ahead of the Phoenix Mercury's clash with the Atlanta Dream.
The blonde bombshell strolled into the arena with an oversized Kobe Bryant crewneck sweatshirt that doubled as a skirt.
Sophie's look eight... errr, ate.
LOOK: Sophie Cunningham shimmies in Daisy Dukes, cowboy boots
It was an all-star combo.
That's a winning look.
MORE: Sophie Cunningham’s ‘bombshell’ dress shows off bikini tan lines
Cunningham has endeared fans with her personality on and off the court, and her social media is quickly becoming among the must-follow accounts in the league.
Sophie is a former second-round pick out of Missouri. This season, she averages 8.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game for the Mercury.
Let's see if she can step up her game against the Dream by bringing the Mamba Mentality.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
WAG Wowza: Texas HC’s wife rocks stunning fit for Longhorns opener (PHOTOS)
NBA power couple: Steph posts adorable photos ‘enjoying life’ with wife Ayesha
Girl next door charm: Livvy Dunne comically refuels at iconic southern pit stop
Sweetness x2: Tara Davis-Woodhall’s touching moment after husband Hunter’s race
Homecoming queen: Ex-UConn star Nika Muhl rocks stunning WNBA fit in return