Sophie Cunningham flaunts legs, rocks Kobe sweater in stunning look

WNBA bombshell Sophie Cunningham hit another home run with her pre-game fit, showing off a leggy look with an oversized Kobe Bryant crewneck.

Josh Sanchez

Jul 19, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury player Sophie Cunningham is introduced before the WNBA All-Star Skills Night at the Footprint Center.
Jul 19, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury player Sophie Cunningham is introduced before the WNBA All-Star Skills Night at the Footprint Center. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sophie Cunningham has another entry into the WNBA fashion Hall of Fame with a stunning look at Tuesday night ahead of the Phoenix Mercury's clash with the Atlanta Dream.

The blonde bombshell strolled into the arena with an oversized Kobe Bryant crewneck sweatshirt that doubled as a skirt.

Sophie's look eight... errr, ate.

LOOK: Sophie Cunningham shimmies in Daisy Dukes, cowboy boots

It was an all-star combo.

That's a winning look.

MORE: Sophie Cunningham’s ‘bombshell’ dress shows off bikini tan lines

Cunningham has endeared fans with her personality on and off the court, and her social media is quickly becoming among the must-follow accounts in the league.

Sophie is a former second-round pick out of Missouri. This season, she averages 8.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game for the Mercury.

Let's see if she can step up her game against the Dream by bringing the Mamba Mentality.

Josh Sanchez

JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

