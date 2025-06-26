Dylan Harper’s viral mom Maria has amazing little-known fact besides stunning fit
San Antonio Spurs draft pick Dylan Harper had an exciting night going No. 2 over in the NBA draft. While it was his night, the son of former NBA star Ron Harper also saw his mom Maria Harper go viral with her fit. There’s a surprising fact about Maria, though, beside her fit people should know about.
Dylan is just 19 years old coming out of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights as a much-hyped prospect behind No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg. He even got a FaceTime call from Spurs star Victor Wembanyama who thought he needed to say who he was and what team he was on in a funny clip.
While Wembanyama was excited, social media was more excited about Maria Harper and her black fit. She later did some interviews about her son.
Harper’s dad and mom married in 2005, but divorced in 2012. They had Ron Jr. in 2000, Dylan in 2006, and sister Mia in 2010.
While dad won five NBA championships between Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls and Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal’s Los Angeles Lakers squads, it was actually mom who did most of the coaching of Dylan growing up and even coached him in high school at Don Bosco Prep in New Jersey.
That’s incredible. Maria played D-1 ball herself at University of New Orleans from 1993 to 1996.
What a basketball family. No wonder the kid grew up to be the No. 2 overall pick.
Once a coach, always a coach, and no doubt mom will be giving her son advice in the pros, too.
