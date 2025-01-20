Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal flies in style to Paris with flashy Louis V
The offseason is officially underway for The First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football Loreal Sarkisian.
After Texas wrapped up its 2024 campaign with a disappointing loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff semifinal, Loreal is back on the fashion grind, and what better way to kick things off than with a flight to Paris.
Loreal flew to the fashion capitol of the world and shared some behind-the-scenes looks at her trip to Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport.
Of course, you know Loreal had to travel in style.
She showed off her view from the flight with her Louis Vuitton sneakers, bag, and puffer jacket in clear view.
And when you are traveling in style, you will get treated like a queen.
Once Loreal touched down in her "favorite city," it was time to put more of her luxury travel on display.
Loreal spent the college football season traveling back and forth between work and supporting her husband, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, during the team's impressive run.
She brought stellar fits week after week and now that she is kicking it in Paris it will be interesting to see what she cooks up next.
