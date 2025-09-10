Storm star Skylar Diggins wears creepy bags-of-milk coat clinching WNBA playoff spot
Got milk?
Skylar Diggins certainly does.
The Seattle Storm star definitely succeeded in getting noticed on social media for her wild, and sorry, kind of creepy, milk coat for a sponsored ad campaign that eventually turned into her WNBA pregame tunnel fit in tonight's game against the Golden State Valkyries, which the Storm, pardon the pun, came storming back to clinch the final playoff spot, 74-73.
The four-time WNBA First Team selection had posted on her Instagram Stories the bags-of-milk coat for @gonnaneedmilk branded content posts, but then the 35-year-old, seven-time WNBA All-Star took it a step further by making it her actual look.
Let's go in for a closer look.
Calling it a fashion statement is certainly one way of putting it, and we respect the accomplished veteran for getting paid for the creepy look, but that is easily one of the ugliest coats ever created for any public setting.
Diggins had the last laugh as the Storm clinched the final WNBA playoff spot, but lots of jokes were had, with the white substance looking like something much more nefarious being the most common zinger.
