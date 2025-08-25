The Athlete Lifestyle logo

WNBA star Cameron Brink goes full cowboy with denim miniskirt and boots fit

The second-year Sparks player shows why she’s a fit All-Star off the court.

Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) warms up before the game against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center.
Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) warms up before the game against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Cameron Brink is back on the WNBA court for the Los Angeles Sparks. Her fit game never left.

The 23-year-old, 6-foot-4 standout second-year player was out over a year with a torn ACL where she had crazy rehabs including trying a splits machine.

While she had a crazy time away from the court like starting her podcast “Straight to Cam” with Stephen Curry’s sister Sydel Curry, and getting engaged to longtime boyfriend Ben Felter with a giant ring she’s been flexing, and posing with Kevin Durant in a head-turning fit, she finally got back to basketball at the end of July.

Cameron Brin
Sparks fans are sure glad to see that uniform back on Brink / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Her pregame tunnel fit game was on point whether or not she was playing like her white miniskirt look, and a sheer head-to-toe stunner, as well as this leopard-print eye-catcher.

Cameron Brin
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

She even went back to her “natural” non-blonde hair color for a while, too.

Now, in some pictures taken by her friend, Brink is seen with her best cowgirl fit on with the denim miniskirt, cowboy boots and hat combo.

Cameron Brink (left) and friends
Cameron Brink (left) and friends / Chloe Brown/Instagram

Brink is averaging 5.8 points and 4.2 rebounds per game for the 17-18 Sparks.

She’s definitely a fit All-Star wherever she goes, though.

WNBA Cameron Brink NBA All-Star Weekend
Cameron Brink / Instagram

