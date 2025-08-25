WNBA star Cameron Brink goes full cowboy with denim miniskirt and boots fit
Cameron Brink is back on the WNBA court for the Los Angeles Sparks. Her fit game never left.
The 23-year-old, 6-foot-4 standout second-year player was out over a year with a torn ACL where she had crazy rehabs including trying a splits machine.
While she had a crazy time away from the court like starting her podcast “Straight to Cam” with Stephen Curry’s sister Sydel Curry, and getting engaged to longtime boyfriend Ben Felter with a giant ring she’s been flexing, and posing with Kevin Durant in a head-turning fit, she finally got back to basketball at the end of July.
Sparks star Cameron Brink debuts sneakers featuring high school photo of her
Her pregame tunnel fit game was on point whether or not she was playing like her white miniskirt look, and a sheer head-to-toe stunner, as well as this leopard-print eye-catcher.
6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over fellow models at swanky LA lunch
She even went back to her “natural” non-blonde hair color for a while, too.
Now, in some pictures taken by her friend, Brink is seen with her best cowgirl fit on with the denim miniskirt, cowboy boots and hat combo.
Brink is averaging 5.8 points and 4.2 rebounds per game for the 17-18 Sparks.
She’s definitely a fit All-Star wherever she goes, though.
