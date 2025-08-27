WNBA star Paige Bueckers melts hearts in TikTok dance with little school girl
We know Paige Bueckers loves to dance. This time, she found her biggest littlest fan to do a TikTok dance with.
The former UConn Huskies star has been seen in the past in college doing dances, including with now-girlfriend Azzi Fudd.
She even did a locker room dance at the WNBA All-Star Game with Angel Reese that went viral. She did, however, get called out by her Dallas Wings teammate for a dance fail after a big win, though.
No worries, the 23-year-old WNBA Rookie of the Year lock made up for it when she met her big little fan Nyla and made the cutest TikTok dance as a duo with the little girl showing her the moves.
The Wings may be in last place with a 9-29 record this season, but fans love Buekers and she’s Ben a star. She even scored a WNBA rookie record 44 points in a game recently and is averaging 19.0 points, 5.2 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game.
She’s clearly winning off the court, too, with her latest dance with little adorable Nyla who clearly taught her all the right moves and won over hearts all over social media.
Let’s see if Bueckers takes this to the WNBA level next.
