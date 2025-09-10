WNBA Playoff Field Is Complete After Storm's Dramatic Comeback Win vs. Valkyries
It required an impressive fourth-quarter comeback and some final-second heroics from guard Erica Wheeler, but the Storm clinched the eighth and final playoff berth with a 74–73 win over the Valkyries on Tuesday night.
Entering the final frame down 61–53, Seattle dominated the final 10 minutes, outscoring Golden State 21–12. Even so, a three-pointer by Iliana Rupert put the Valkyries up 73–72 with just over 37 seconds remaining in the game. Nneka Ogwumike missed a layup on the ensuing possession, but corralled her own offensive rebound. The Storm reset, and ultimately it was Wheeler who called her own number, going iso against Veronica Burton and hitting a pull-up jumper from the foul line to give Seattle a one-point lead.
Wheeler came up big once again on the defensive end just seconds later, snatching a loose ball off of a missed corner three by Golden State's Janelle Salaun and pushing the ball up court to run out the clock and seal the win—and a playoff berth for the Storm.
The win pushes Seattle to 23–21 on the season, and eliminates the Sparks—the only other team alive for a playoff berth—who sit at 21–22 after an 88–83 win over the Mercury on Tuesday night.
Full WNBA Playoff Field and Standings As of Tuesday Night
With five regular season games left to be played on Wednesday and Thursday night, here is what the playoff field looks like after the Storm's victory.
Seed
Team
Record
1
Lynx
33–10
2
Aces
29–14
3
Dream
29–14
4
Mercury
27–16
5
Liberty
26–17
6
Fever
24–20
7
Valkyries
23–20
8
Storm
23–21
The WNBA playoffs begin on Sept. 14, with the WNBA Finals scheduled to begin on Oct. 3.