Sunisa Lee embraces New Yorker status with custom Jets jersey

The Olympic gold medalist continues a jam-packed holiday season cheering on her favorite team, and bringing a friend along for the ride.

Alex Gonzalez

Aug 4, 2024; Paris, France; Sunisa Lee of the United States reacts after winning the bronze medal on uneven bars on the second day of gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympics
Aug 4, 2024; Paris, France; Sunisa Lee of the United States reacts after winning the bronze medal on uneven bars on the second day of gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympics / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Sunisa Lee is embracing her New Yorker status, and spending her Sunday cheering on her favorite team.

Sunisa Lee 2024
Aug 5, 2024; Paris, France; Sunisa Lee of the United States reacts after falling off the beam on day three of the gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympics. / Jack Gruber-Imagn Images

Today, the two-time Olympic gold medalist shared some pictures from Metlife Stadium in Rutherford, New Jersey, where she is cheering on the New York Jets. Ahead of the Jets game, during which, they will take on the Seattle Seahawks, Lee shared a photo to her Instagram Story on the field, in which she is rocking her own custom Jets jersey.

Sunisa Lee 2024
Sunisa Lee steps onto the field at Metlife Stadium with custom New York Jets jersey on Sunday, Dec. 1 / Sunisa Lee 2024

On the back of the shirt is her nickname, Suni, and the number 24, which seemingly symbolizes the incredible year she’s had. And of course, Lee is sharing this moment with a special friend of hers — beauty influencer Katie Fang.

Sunisa Lee / Instagram
Katie Fang attends her first football game, watching the New York Jets take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 / Sunisa Lee / Instagram

In another photo shared to Lee’s story, 19-year-old Fang is seen making a kissy face to the camera. Evidently, this game is a significant milestone for Fang.

“brought my child with me to her first football game ever,” Lee wrote.

The past few weekends have been jam-packed for Lee, who recently came back from the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix where she partied up with NASCAR’s Toni Breidinger, and had a pleasant reunion with her Olympic gymnast sisters, Hezly Rivera and Jade Carey.

Even during the holidays, our girl is always on the move!

Suni Lee
Aug 5, 2024; Paris, France; Sunisa Lee of the United States competes on the beam on day three of the gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. / Jack Gruber-Imagn Images

Alex Gonzalez
ALEX GONZALEZ

