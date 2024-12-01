Sunisa Lee embraces New Yorker status with custom Jets jersey
Sunisa Lee is embracing her New Yorker status, and spending her Sunday cheering on her favorite team.
Today, the two-time Olympic gold medalist shared some pictures from Metlife Stadium in Rutherford, New Jersey, where she is cheering on the New York Jets. Ahead of the Jets game, during which, they will take on the Seattle Seahawks, Lee shared a photo to her Instagram Story on the field, in which she is rocking her own custom Jets jersey.
On the back of the shirt is her nickname, Suni, and the number 24, which seemingly symbolizes the incredible year she’s had. And of course, Lee is sharing this moment with a special friend of hers — beauty influencer Katie Fang.
In another photo shared to Lee’s story, 19-year-old Fang is seen making a kissy face to the camera. Evidently, this game is a significant milestone for Fang.
“brought my child with me to her first football game ever,” Lee wrote.
The past few weekends have been jam-packed for Lee, who recently came back from the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix where she partied up with NASCAR’s Toni Breidinger, and had a pleasant reunion with her Olympic gymnast sisters, Hezly Rivera and Jade Carey.
Even during the holidays, our girl is always on the move!
