Sunisa Lee melts Formula 1 Las Vegas track with all-black leather look
Sunisa Lee continues to win even when she’s not doing gymnastics.
The two-time Olympic gold medalist gymnast has crushed her fits since the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. Even Beyoncé went fangirl over Lee when the two met. She was also named “Woman of the Year” for Glamour where she posed in some fancy fits while striking flexible poses.
The 21-year-old even posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue where she amazed in a poolside bikini.
For Formula 1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas, Lee was among stars like Morgan Riddle, who catwalked a sparkly dress with Paris Hilton, and Danica Patrick in her icy pants on a chilly night. Lee definitely stood out with her fire-black leather look while teasing the camera.
That’s definitely a look to melt the track.
Lee has now amassed 3.4 million followers on Instagram to share her style with, and has major partnerships with brands like this Lululemon ad, Amazon, L'Oréal, Toyota, and SKIMS.
She’s clearly winning both in competition and in life.
